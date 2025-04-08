Township May Try Energy Aggregation In Summer

Energy aggregation may finally come to the township in the next approximately six months, the Environmental Commission was told at its April 7 meeting.

Township Councilmember Ed Potosnak, the Commission’s liaison to the Council, told commissioners that the Township’s energy consultant has said the summer will probably be a good time to start the long-delayed program.

The consultant “thinks the market will be right for the summer, which would then allow us in the Fall to be able to break down prices,” Potosnak said.

Energy aggregation is when a group partners to buy energy from a single source with the purpose of lowering their energy costs. In Franklin’s case, the group would buy electricity from a company other than PSE&G, although PSE&G would still deliver the electricity.

Ratepayers could opt-out of the program at any time.

The program was approved by voters in November 2022. The criteria for entering into any aggregation contract is that township ratepayers would save at least 5 percent over what they now pay PSE&G, and that 10 percent of the electricity delivered is created sustainably.

The program has been delayed because market conditions were not conducive to achieving the savings desired.

Potosnak’s news comes in the wake of the announcement that PSE&G will increase electricity prices by between 17 percent to 20 percent starting June 1.

The increase – affecting all electricity providers in the state – is due to increased demand, state officials have said.

