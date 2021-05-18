Township Man Stabbed To Death In Home

A 23-year-old Township man was stabbed to death early in the morning of May 18, law enforcement officials said.

Township police were called to a Holland Drive home at about 12:04 a.m., in which they found a man in distress, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The man, Jamari R. Stephenson, was suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the release.

Police began life-saving measures, but Stephenson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing and is being performed by detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department, along with detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Crime Scene Investigations Unit, and Investigator’s from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the release.

Anyone with information relating to this homicide is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



