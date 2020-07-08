Township Man Shot To Death, Police Ask Public’s Help

A 27-year-old township man was shot to death late in the night of July 7, police said.

Responding to a “shots fired” call in the area of Village Drive at about 11:52 p.m. on July 7, officers found Raphael Edwards suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers and responding emergency medical personnel administered life-saving measures to Edwards, who was later transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release said.

The investigation is being conducted by detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, and the Crime Scene Investigations Unit.

Officials said the incident appears to be isolated, although police do not yet have a motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



