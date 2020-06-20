Township Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide In May Crash

A 28-year-old township man was among two men charged with the death of a Milltown woman after a three-car crash on Route 1 in North Brunswick.

The man, who was arrested on June 18 in North Brunswick, was charged along with a 33-year-old Newark man in the May 24 three-car crash, which killed 19-year-old Felicity Eden of Milltown, according to a press release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The two men were charged with 3rd Degree Strict Liability Vehicular Homicide while driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the release.

Police said the Newark man’s car was southbound on Route 1, near Wal-Mart, when it struck Eden’s car. The township man’s car then hit both cars.

Eden was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrolman Jason Zier of the North Brunswick Police Department at (732) 247-0922, or Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4328.



