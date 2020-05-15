Township Looking To Start ‘Pop-Up’ COVID-19 Testing Center

Township officials are “in discussion” with the Somerset County Board of Chosen Freeholders to establish a popup coronavirus testing site in Franklin, Mayor Phil Kramer said on May 14.

Kramer made the statement during his weekly “virtual” town hall.

“We even have a site in mind,” Kramer said. “We have been pushing it and they are diligently working on it.

“Hopefully, we’ll know more next week,” he said.

Creating a test site “is not something that’s easy to do on your own,” Kramer said. “We need the (personal protective equipment), but we also need the people to be able to do it.”

As for why the county needs to be involved, Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said that because the county Health Department is the township’s contracted health department, “there would be an involvement on the county level for anything we do related to medical testing.”

The township would also look to distribute face masks and offer counseling services to residents at the pop-up testing site.

Vornlocker said the township would place the pop-up center “in a neighborhood we feel it is most needed.”



