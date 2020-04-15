Township Farmer’s Market Cancelled

The township’s annual Farmer’s Market has been cancelled this year, but not for the reason you’d think.

The market, begun in 2017 and located at the corner of DeMott Lane and Amwell Road, has for the past three years run from the beginning of June through September, ending on Franklin Day.

But not this year.

Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said the market was cancelled for the season “due to lack of sufficient number of vendors.”

A notice on the township web site says the township is “working on ways to continue bringing fresh, local food to our residents and visitors over the coming months,” and advises residents to check the site regularly for updates.



