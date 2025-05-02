Township Faith Community Observes National Day Of Prayer

PRAYERS FOR THE COUNTRY – The Rev. Sonya Redd reads a prayer during the Franklin Township Interfaith Coalition’s observance of the National Day of Prayer May 1 in Veterans Memorial Park.

Members of Franklin Township’s faith-based community gathered at Veterans Memorial Park on DeMott Lane on May 1 for the annual observance of the National Day of Prayer.

The observance was officially created in 1988, when Congress passed a law calling on the president to issue a proclamation designating the first Thursday of May as the National Day of Prayer, and calling upon all Americans to “turn to God in prayer and meditation at churches, in groups, and as individuals.”

The township observance was hosted by the Franklin Township Interfaith Coalition, with the Coalition’s president, the Rev. Sonya Redd, presiding.

Standing in a semi-circle, participants took turns reading prayers for different facets of American life.

The day’s importance is threefold, Rev. Redd said.

“One, we’re praying for our nation, and we know our nation always, we always need prayer,” she said. “But we know at this time, in 2025, our nation really needs prayer.”

“Two, we’re praying for our lawmakers, we’re praying for those who carry out justice, we’re praying for those who have responsibilities in every area of the community’s life,” she said. “Whether it’s the state government, whether it’s the local government, the national government, we’re praying for those. We’re praying for educators, we’re praying for social workers. We work together, and so there’s so many hands that affect the lives of the community. We have to pray for all of those hands. We have to pray for all of those hearts.”

“And we have to pray for ourselves as well,” Rev. Redd said. “So this is important. Prayer is key to our survival.”

“The prayers are meant to encourage and remind us of who we are, people of faith, and the work that we have to do, and who we owe all things to,” she said.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments