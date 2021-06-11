Township Earmarks $400,000 CARES Act Money For Job Training

More than $400,000 in federal CARES Act money will be used by the township to help low- and moderate-income residents whose employment was impacted by Covid-19 train for new jobs.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act money is funneled through the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development through its Community Development Block Grant program.

The Council at its June 10 meeting decided to amend its 2019 CDBG action plan to distribute the funding quickly.

The Council allocated $300,000 for its “Franklin Township Employment and Training Program,” which encompasses “Program-forming a partnership with local non-profits, county, and state agencies to assist low- and moderate-income residents of Franklin Township whose employment was impacted by COVID-1 9 receive job training and placement assistance into more stable areas of available employment in the Somerset County area,” according to the resolution.

The remaining $113,473 was allocated to “provide additional supportive services to persons enrolled in these services to facilitate their training opportunities, including assistance with transportation, childcare, and equipment needed to implement the training program,” according to the resolution.

Deborah Mitchell, the township’s CDBG Coordinator, told the Council that training programs would be held at the Board of Education offices on Route 27 – the former Consolata property – and the Youth Center under construction on Lewis Street.

“It sounds like these services would be of great value to the people who need them,” Deputy Mayor James Vassanella said.

The Council in November 2020 allocated about $85,000 to help township renters whose incomes had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision to help township renters was made after virtually no East Franklin businesses chose to avail themselves of CARES money offered to them then.



