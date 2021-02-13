Township Democrats Pick Three Candidates For Council Seat

Township Democrats have selected a slate of three candidates to fill an unexpired set on the Township Council.

The Council will choose one person from the three at its February 23 meeting.

Township Councilman Will Galtieri resigned his Second Ward seat earlier this month, citing as his reason his move to a neighboring town. Galtieri was in the final year of his first term.

The three candidates selected by township Democrats are Shepa Udin, Bob Thomas and Theresa Ford.

Township Democrats met on February 5 to screen candidates, then another meeting was held on February 12 with about 30 members to ratify the slate that was submitted to the Council on February 13.

Whoever is selected will have to run again for the seat’s full term, if they so choose, in November.



