Township Council To Meet Virtually
The Township Council will hold its April 14 meeting virtually.
Efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus have resulted in the cancellation of all in-person municipal meetings.
But with matters including the introduction of the township budget pending, the Council will go to the Webex Internet application to hold its meeting.
The public can participate by clicking here. According to the township’s web site, questions will be taken by phone call or via the Chat Window on Webex. Public may join the meeting by phone by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code 718 997 023. The virtual meeting will be open to the public at 6:55 p.m.
For the meeting’s agenda, click here.