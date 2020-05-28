Quantcast

Township Council Purchases Goods And Services Worth Nearly $14 Million

Added by Bill Bowman on May 28, 2020.
Saved under Township Council

Nearly $14 million in goods and services purchases were approved May 26 by the Township Council.

The largest expenditure – $10,200,000 – was awarded to 17 companies for engineering consulting services. Each of the contracts is worth $600,000.

The firms receiving the contracts are:

  • Prestige Environmental, Inc., Somerset
  • CME Associates, Parlin
  • Van Cleef Engineering Associates, Hillsborough
  • Mott MacDonald, Iselin
  • Boswell Engineering, South Hackensack
  • Gannett Fleming, Inc., Piscataway
  • Suburban Consulting Engineers, Inc., Flanders
  • Roberts Engineering Group, Hamilton
  • BANC3 Engineering, Inc., Princeton
  • Omsum Engineering LLC, Piscataway
  • Bright View Engineering, Livingston
  • Pennoni, Newark
  • Maser Consulting, Hampton
  • Stonewater Architecture LLC, Colonia
  • MFS Engineers & Surveyors, South Plainfield
  • Harbor Consultants, Inc., Cranford
  • T&M Associates, Middletown

Core and Main of Edison was awarded a $3 million contract for various parts and styles of water mains.

Meco, Inc. of Clarksburg was awarded a $429,066.80 contract to resurface Arlington Avenue.

Maaco Collision of North Brunswick was awarded a $200,000 contract for motor vehicle body repair and finishing. The contract spans two years, and is worth $100,000 per year.

Winner Ford of Cherry Hill was awarded a $61,134 contract for a 2020 Ford F350 4×4 cab and chassis with a dumping rack body and plow.

Your Thoughts

comments

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!