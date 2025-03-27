Township Council Honors Youth Center For Video Award

ACCEPTING COMMENDATION – Franklin Youth Center’s Joel Painson holds the award won by the Center for its student-led promotional video, “Sounds of Tomorrow” at the March 25 Township Council meeting.

Staff and students from the Franklin Youth Center were honored at the March 25 Township Council meeting for winning an award for their promotional video.

The award was given by the New Jersey Recreation and Park Association for the Center’s video entitled, “Sounds of Tomorrow.”

“This award-winning video, featuring the talents of our local youth and the dedicated guidance of our staff, beautifully captures to creativity, enthusiasm, and vision of our young people, showcasing the potential they have to positively impact our community,” the Council’s commendation reads.

“The Franklin Township Council is incredibly proud of the accomplishments of these students and staff, and we recognize the positive impact that their hard work, collaboration, and innovation have had on our Youth Center’s outreach and engagement efforts,” the commendation reads.

“We thought we should bring them in and let them know that we really appreciate what they did,” Township Councilwoman Kimberly Francois said. “We’re so proud of them.”

“The Youth Center is extremely proud to be able to be a part of this showcase award,” said Joel Painson, the Youth center’s Youth Development Manager. “We built up a media program along with the kids with the help of staff and Sounds of Tomorrow. Thank you guys so much for recognizing these kids. They did a lot of great work with this video. We’re very proud.”

Sounds of Tomorrow’s Dwayne Seaton said, “They did a great job with this video. Glad you guys are recognizing them because they deserve it. We just want to be able to grow this program and offer this opportunity for more kids.”

“Sounds of Tomorrow is grateful to collaborate with the Youth Center,” he said. “Our main goal is to continue to have creatives have a safe space to create. And as a very therapeutic intervention for our youth and to see them put themselves out there and be fearless and not fall to social norms and fads and continue to be themselves.”

Students and staff honored in the Commendation were: Zion Green, Daniela Baaklini, Nylah Brown, Naille Gonzalez, Alexa Bourdierd, Charlene Kelly, Vihaan Kumar, Atharva Itagi, Arjun Raghav Sriramkumar, Mawiyah Holliman, Joe Jankowski, Joel Painson, Lakshmi Prabha Suruliraj, Windy White, and Jordyn Williams.

Here are some scenes from the evening:

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments