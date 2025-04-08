Township Council Approves $5.1 Million In Contracts

Contracts totaling $5,147,041.58 for goods and services were recently awarded by the Township Council.

At its March 25 meeting, the Council awarded:

A contract worth $19,904 to Motorola Solutions of Woodcliff Lake for four UHF Omni antennas.

A contract worth $400,000 to various vendors for recreation and enrichment programs in 2025. The vendors are: YMCA of Greater Somerset County, Basking Ridge; Mad Science of Western NJ, Pennington; Black Rocket Productions, Freehold; New Jersey Rugby, Somerset; Junior Chef USA, Robbinsville; Bricks 4 Kidz, Robbinsville; Rose City Productions, North Brunswick; Athena Coding, Hingham, MA; Keep Yourself Smelling Sweet, Double M Enterprise LLC, East Orange; Sticky Fingers Cooking, Princeton; Valhallan Esports training, Kendall Park; US Sports Institute, Whitehouse Station, and Chess Wizards, Chicago, Illinois.

A contract worth $23,745 to Generation Services for safety lighting for the DPW building and water garage.

A contract worth $212,840 to T. Fiotakis Construction of Edison for the Highland Avenue sidewalk project.

A contract worth $1,413,654 to Underground Utilities Corp. of Linden for the Highwood area water main replacement project.

A two-year contract worth $200,000 to Big Belly Solar of Needham, Mass. for trash units, recycling units and parts for single-station solar compactors.

A contract worth $2,835,910 to MSP Construction of Flemington for the Main Street area Phase 2 water main replacement project.

A contract worth $18,000 to Schaefer Pyrotechnics of Strasburg, Pa. for the July 3 fireworks display.

A contract worth $22,988.58 to Xybix Systems of Kittleton, Co. for a workstation.

