Adopt a pet at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter

Township Council Approves $125,000 In Purchases

February 16, 2025 Taxes, Taxes at Work

Contracts worth $125,126 were approved at the Township Council’s February 11 meeting.

The Council awarded:

  • a contract worth $54,058 to Ciocca Ford Lincoln of Flemington for a 2024 Ford T350 High Roof Passenger Wagon.
  • A contract worth $47,473 to Queues Enforth Development of Stoneham, Mass. for a police department records management/dispatch software maintenance agreement.
  • A contract worth $23,595 to SF Mobile-Vision of Belton, Mo.for mobile vision conversion services.

The Council also agreed to authorize the Franklin Township Police Department to apply for a free Mine Resistant Ambush Protect (MRAP) vehicle – to be used for high water search and rescues – through the federal Law Enforcement Support Office program.

 

