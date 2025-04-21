Township Council Approves $1.1 Million In Purchases

The Township Council approved $1,075,689.24 in purchases of goods and services at its April 8 meeting.

The Council awarded:

A contract worth $309,650 to Whitfield Schneider Enterprises of West Long Branch for boiler replacement at the Franklin Township Senior/Community center.

A contract worth $199,999.48 to Riverview Paving of Hackettstown for the Newkirk and Evergreen resurfacing program.

A two-year contract worth $100,000 per year to Ferguson Enterprises of Newport News, Va., for reinforced concrete pipe material.

A two-year contract worth $100,000 per year to Crafco of Chandler Az. for crack sealing material.

A contract worth $97,454.76 to East Coast Emergency Lighting of Millstone for the outfitting of four 2025 Ford patrol cars.

A contract worth $23,500 to Francen Construction of Branchburg for CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Services for 137 Martin Street.

A contract worth $20,025 to Ebanks Enterprises of Franklin Park for CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Services for 246 Glastonbury Lane.

A contract worth $15,025 to Ebanks Enterprises of Franklin Park for CDBG Housing Rehabilitation

Services for 161 Arlington Avenue.

A one-year, fee-based contract for municipal advisory services to Phoenix Advisors of Bordentown.

A $10,035 contract addendum to PFK O’Connor Davies of Cranford for financial consulting services.

