Township Cannabis Business Grows To $20 Million, Paid $400K In Taxes, In 2024

MULTI MILLION DOLLAR BUSINESS – Bloc Somerset, located in the Village Plaza shopping center on Easton Avenue, recorded more than $6 million in sales in 2024. (File photo.)

The 12 cannabis retailers operating at least part of 2024 in Franklin generated nearly $400,000 in sales taxes paid to the Township.

Cannabis retailers pay 2 percent of their receipts to the Township in sales tax, which means Franklin in 2024 had a cannabis industry worth nearly $20 million.

To be exact, the $396,467.70 in sales tax paid translates to total receipts of $19,823,385, according to figures reported to the Township by the businesses.

Half of the businesses generated more than $1 million in sales. Bloc Somerset, in the Village Plaza shopping center on Easton Avenue, led the pack with about $6.4 million in revenue.

Unity Road on Elizabeth Avenue generated about $4 million, Silverleaf Wellness on Route 27 garnered $2.4 million, Leaf Haus on Easton Avenue saw $2.3 million in revenue, Theo A. Cannabis on Route 27 generated about $1.3 million, and Fresh Grow on Hamilton Street generated slightly more than $1 million in revenue.

In the past, the Township has placed cannabis tax revenue in the general fund portion of the budget.

Stores 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Total

Tax Paid Total Receipts Bloc Somerset $37,215.35 $33,915.76 $30,535.78 $25,615.12 $127,282.01 $6,364,100.50 Unity Road $18,240.30 $21,649.92 $20,722.24 $19,529.56 $80,142.02 $4,007,101 Silverleaf Wellness $2,930.25 $8,935.71 $15,635.33 $21,121.33 $48,622.62 $2,431,131 Leaf Haus $14,174.45 $12,105.54 $11,107.89 $9,438.21 $46,826.09 $2,341,304.50 Theo A Cannabis $215.67 $3,496.73 $10,150.82 $11,654.86 $25,518.08 $1,275,904 Fresh Grow $0.00 $0.00 $6,291.70 $14,232.81 $20,524.51 $1,026,225.50 The Dispensary of Somerset $0.00 $3,738.48 $5,078.58 $4,301.48 $13,118.54 $655,927 Citi Roots $0.00 $0.00 $4,648.51 $8,032.34 $12,680.85 $634,042.50 Got Your Six $0.00 $0.00 $2,339.74 $8,562.62 $10,902.36 $545,118 Bleachers Dispensary $0.00 $0.00 $3,075.19 $3,516.87 $6,592.06 $329,603 Blue Harvest $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $2,386.71 $2,386.71 $119,335.50 Timber 5 $0.00 $549.49 $590.89 $731.47 $1,871.85 $93,592.50 Totals: $72,776.02 $84,391.63 $110,176.67 $129,123.38 $396,467.70 $19,823,385.00 Source: Franklin Township.

