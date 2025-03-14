Township Cannabis Business Grows To $20 Million, Paid $400K In Taxes, In 2024

The 12 cannabis retailers operating at least part of 2024 in Franklin generated nearly $400,000 in sales taxes paid to the Township.
Cannabis retailers pay 2 percent of their receipts to the Township in sales tax, which means Franklin in 2024 had a cannabis industry worth nearly $20 million.
To be exact, the $396,467.70 in sales tax paid translates to total receipts of $19,823,385, according to figures reported to the Township by the businesses.
Half of the businesses generated more than $1 million in sales. Bloc Somerset, in the Village Plaza shopping center on Easton Avenue, led the pack with about $6.4 million in revenue.
Unity Road on Elizabeth Avenue generated about $4 million, Silverleaf Wellness on Route 27 garnered $2.4 million, Leaf Haus on Easton Avenue saw $2.3 million in revenue, Theo A. Cannabis on Route 27 generated about $1.3 million, and Fresh Grow on Hamilton Street generated slightly more than $1 million in revenue.
In the past, the Township has placed cannabis tax revenue in the general fund portion of the budget.
|Stores
|1st Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|4th Quarter
|Total
Tax Paid
|Total Receipts
|Bloc Somerset
|$37,215.35
|$33,915.76
|$30,535.78
|$25,615.12
|$127,282.01
|$6,364,100.50
|Unity Road
|$18,240.30
|$21,649.92
|$20,722.24
|$19,529.56
|$80,142.02
|$4,007,101
|Silverleaf Wellness
|$2,930.25
|$8,935.71
|$15,635.33
|$21,121.33
|$48,622.62
|$2,431,131
|Leaf Haus
|$14,174.45
|$12,105.54
|$11,107.89
|$9,438.21
|$46,826.09
|$2,341,304.50
|Theo A Cannabis
|$215.67
|$3,496.73
|$10,150.82
|$11,654.86
|$25,518.08
|$1,275,904
|Fresh Grow
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$6,291.70
|$14,232.81
|$20,524.51
|$1,026,225.50
|The Dispensary of Somerset
|$0.00
|$3,738.48
|$5,078.58
|$4,301.48
|$13,118.54
|$655,927
|Citi Roots
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$4,648.51
|$8,032.34
|$12,680.85
|$634,042.50
|Got Your Six
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$2,339.74
|$8,562.62
|$10,902.36
|$545,118
|Bleachers Dispensary
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$3,075.19
|$3,516.87
|$6,592.06
|$329,603
|Blue Harvest
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$2,386.71
|$2,386.71
|$119,335.50
|Timber 5
|$0.00
|$549.49
|$590.89
|$731.47
|$1,871.85
|$93,592.50
|Totals:
|$72,776.02
|$84,391.63
|$110,176.67
|$129,123.38
|$396,467.70
|$19,823,385.00
|Source: Franklin Township.
