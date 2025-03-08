Three Men Charged With Franklin, Hillsborough Home Burglaries

Three men were arrested in February and charged with committing house burglaries in Franklin and Hillsborough in late 2024.

Arrested were a 42-year-old Bridgewater man, a 35-year-old Manville man, and a 30-year-old Elizabeth man, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The men face a variety of charges, including 2nd Degree Burglary, 2nd Degree Theft, and Possession of Burglary Tools a disorderly person’s offense, according to the release.

The Franklin burglary was reported at about 9:52 p.m. on October 18, 2024, according to the release. Police responded to a residential burglary call for a home on Second Street.

Stolen were jewelry, coinage and artwork, according to the release.

The Bridgewater burglary occurred on October 25, 2024, when jewelry and coinage were reported stolen, according to the release.

Police said both burglaries were committed by breaking a second-story window.

Video of the two crime scenes aided police in apprehending the suspects, according to the release.

Two of the men were arrested on February 5, while the third was arrested on February 11, according to the release.

