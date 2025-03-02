Temple Beth El Hosts Israeli Artisans

ISRAELI ART – Some of the pieces offered for sale at the Israeli Art show held at Temple Beth El on Hamilton Street.

More than two dozen Israeli artisans are being hosted by Temple Beth El on Hamilton Street in a two-day art festival.

The works displayed and for sale by the 27 artists run the gamut from jewellery to artwork to Judaica.

The festival began on March 1, and will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on March 2.

The art show is a fundraiser for the temple, but it’s also seen as a way for the temple to show the larger Jewish community that “we are a hub,” said Darryl Jayson, the temple’s president.

“We still deem ourselves as important and want to be a central hub of what’s going on,” he said. “And this was a nice opportunity to do that.”

The artists are displaying at only two temples on this trip, with the first being in Highland Park, Illinois, he said.

Another venue cancelled, and Temple Beth El jumped at the chance to host the show, Jayson said.

“They wanted to, and they liked the idea because we’re in the New York metropolitan area,” he said. “There’s a lot of Jewish communities in Central Jersey as well as North Jersey.”

Each artist has donated a piece of their work for a March 2 raffle, Jayson said. Five tickets are included in the $10 admission.

Temple Beth El’s Rabbi Eli Garfinkel said the temple is “very, very fortunate to have them here. It’s a tremendous honor to have Israeli artists to show us their work.”

“We wanted them to come here so that we could get a taste of Israel that a lot of people are not able to go and see right now because of the war,” he said. “There are people who are going, but not as many as we would like. So it’s just appropriate that we bring them here so that we can get some of that culture.”

The temple is located at 1489 Hamilton Street/

Here are some scenes from the event:

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments