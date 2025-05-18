‘Tee Up Fore Teachers’ Fundraiser Golf Outing Set

The 5th Annual “Tee Up Fore Teachers” Golf Outing, a fundraiser for the Franklin Township Warrior Education Foundation, is set for June 30 at the Heron Glen Golf Course in Ringoes.



The event, hosted by SSP Architects and Balken Risk Management, is more than just a day of golf; it’s a celebration of educators and an opportunity to support creative, impactful teaching in Franklin Township.

Registration and Continental Breakfast is 7:30 a.m., with tee-off at 9 a.m.

The Heron Glen Golf Course is located at 110 State Route 202, Ringoes.

“This event has become a staple in our community, combining a love of golf with a love for education,” Linda Darby, chair of the golf outing, said in a press release about the event. “Each year, we are thrilled to see how the funds raised empower our teachers to bring new ideas and projects to life for their students.”

The outing also offers a variety of sponsorship packages for businesses and individuals looking to support this initiative while gaining visibility in the community.

To register, go to ftwarrior.com, or contact Linda Darby, Golf Outing Chair, at stardarby@comcast.net

