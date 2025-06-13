Quantcast
Street Resurfacing Projects Updated

June 13, 2025 Construction, Taxes at Work, Township Council Taxes

Newkirk and Evergreen Resurfacing -Concrete work to begin on or about June 16, weather permitting. Milling and paving will begin when concrete work is completed.

Rodgers Ave Area Resurfacing -All paving completed. Restoration and striping still to be completed.

  • Rodgers Ave – Paved
  • Waldorf St – Paved
  • Hunt Rd -Paved
  • Continental Rd -Paved
  • Elmwood St -Paved
  • Holly St – Pavved
  • Victor St -Paved
  • Martin St -Paved

Van Doren Ave Area Resurfacing -Contractor to be awarded June 12th

  • Van Doren Ave
  • Wexford Way
  • Martino Dr

Old Georgetown Rd Area Resurfacing – Contractor to be awarded June 12th 

  • Old Georgetown Rd
  • Laurel Ave (Township Section)
  • Stirrup Way
  • English Lane

Howard Ave Area Resurfacing -Contractor to be awarded June 12th 

  • Halsey St
  • Mercury St
  • Beatrice St
  • Howard Ave
  • Angel Pl

Sebring Rd Area Resurfacing – Contractor to be awarded June 12th 

  • Sebring Rd
  • Annapolis St
  • Lexington Rd
  • Phillips Rd
  • Francis St
  • Link Rd
  • School Ave
  • Lewis St

Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing -In Design

  • Sterling Rd
  • Olsen Dr
  • Stewart Ave
  • Stockton Ave
  • Clover Pl

 

