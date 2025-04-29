Quantcast
Status Of Township Street Resurfacing Projects

April 28, 2025 Construction, Taxes at Work, Township Council Taxes

The Township Department of Public Works has issued the following updates to street resurfacing projects.

Newkirk and Evergreen Resurfacing -Awarded 

Rodgers Ave Area Resurfacing -Milling and paving to begin May 12th on Holly St. 

  • Rodgers Ave – Paved
  • Waldorf St – Paved
  • Hunt Rd -Paved
  • Continental Rd -Paved
  • Elmwood St -Paved
  • Holly St 
  • Victor St -Paved
  • Martin St -Paved

Van Doren Ave Area Resurfacing – Out to bid

  • Van Doren Ave
  • Wexford Way
  • Martino Dr

Old Georgetown Rd Area Resurfacing – Out to bid

  • Old Georgetown Rd
  • Laurel Ave (Township Section)
  • Stirrup Way
  • English Lane

Baldwin Ave Area Resurfacing -In Design

  • Baldwin Ave
  • Halsey St
  • Mercury St
  • Beatrice St
  • Howard Ave

Sebring Rd Area Resurfacing -In Design

  • Sebring Rd
  • Annapolis St
  • Lexington Rd
  • Phillips Rd
  • Francis St
  • Link Rd
  • School Ave
  • Lewis St

Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing -In Design

  • Sterling Rd
  • Olsen Dr
  • Stewart Ave
  • Stockton Ave

 

