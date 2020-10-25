Stage House Closes After Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Stage House General Manager Donald “Junior” Erickson posted this message on the restaurant’s web site.

The Stage House Tavern on Amwell Road remained closed on October 24, a week after an employee at the restaurant tested positive for the coronavirus.

A post on the restaurant’s web site by Stage House general manager Donald “Junior” Erickson confirmed that the employee had tested positive for the virus on October 17.

“By direction of the health department we sent anyone home that had high risk exposure or contact with this employee,” Erickson wrote. “We decided it was best to send ALL of our employees for testing so in order to do this effectively we decided to close temporarily.”

“Since then we have received several positives and are working diligently to take care of them and to make sure they are healing and on the mend,” he wrote. “We are also taking the time to clean and sanitize every square inch of our restaurant. This virus is real and is still circulating through the community. We are doing everything in our power to keep it from coming here to Stage House but unfortunately it comes in so many ways.”

“We will announce our re-opening on here and on social media,” Erickson wrote. “If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact us at 732 873 3990. And we will be happy to discuss our policies as well as what measures we are taking to help prevent this in the future.”

Earlier in the week, the restaurant posted a notice that stated only that it was closed “for a few days to do a deep cleaning and sanitization to help fight the spread of this virus.” There was no mention of an employee testing positive.

Am October 21 request for more information on the situation made to the Somerset County Health Department, which is Franklin Township’s health department, received no response. One of the questions the Franklin Reporter wanted to ask the county health department was whether contact tracing has been done on any customers who might have had contact with the affected employee, or any employee who had contact with the employee who tested positive.







