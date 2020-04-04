Somerset Patriots To Use TD Bank Ballpark As PPE Donation Site For RWJBH

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots have announced that TD Bank Ballpark will be a donation site for Personal Protective Equipment that will be donated to doctors, nurses and health care professionals at RWJBarnabas Health.



Donations will be accepted from Monday, April 6th through Friday, April 10th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Individuals will be able to safely put their items in bins located within the main gate of the ballpark near the ticket office. Those items will then be transported and screened properly by RWJBarnabas Health officials and delivered to the hospitals for use.

RWJBarnabas Health is requesting the following items be donated:

N95 Masks (highest need)

Surgical masks/ similar masks are in great demand

Gloves

Gowns

Goggles/ eye protection

Hand sanitizer

Liquid soap

“We are asking fans and businesses to donate any of these items that they have available,” said Somerset Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. “We all want to do our part to help wherever we can. One of the most pressing needs is protecting and supporting those health care workers on the front lines helping patients during this crisis.”



If you do not have these items, but still want to support our health care workers during these unprecedented times, please consider making a donation to the RWJBarnabas Health Emergency Response Fund by CLICKING HERE!



Stay up to date on all Somerset Patriots news throughout the offseason online; on all of our social media platforms, and on our mobile app. For more information, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.



ABOUT RWJBARNABAS HEALTHRWJBarnabas Health, the state’s most comprehensive academic health care system, is dedicated to creating healthier communities across New Jersey. Its service area covers 9 New Jersey counties serving over 5 million diverse residents, or more than half of the state’s population. RWJBarnabas Health believes that with its system’s large New Jersey footprint they have the ability to make a positive and lasting impact on the health and well-being of their communities. Members of our communities, including our youth, need to be better educated on the importance of maintaining healthy lifestyles to prevent injuries and long-term illness. RWJBarnabas Health is committed to providing the necessary resources to ensure that the people they serve within the community recognize the benefits that come with taking care of their body.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

With eight teams in the Mid-Atlantic and Texas, the ALPB is a leader in baseball innovation and a player gateway to Major League Baseball. Through its exclusive partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent more than 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 23-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.