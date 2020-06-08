Somerset Patriots To Host Drive-In Fireworks!

Bridgewater, NJ – The Somerset Patriots have announced that the team will host Drive-In Fireworks at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday, June 19th. The theme of the show is in Celebration of Dads and Grads!

The event is scheduled to take place in the Red Lot on the first base side of the ballpark at 9:00 pm. The lot opens at 7:30 pm for arrivals.

Admission for the fireworks show will be $15 a car and is limited to 350 total tickets. All ticket sales will be online at somersetpatriots.com beginning at 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 9th. Tickets once again are limited for the event and are first come first served. Individuals will be allowed to purchase one ticket each for the event, which are expected to go very quickly. The team is encouraging interested individuals to create ticket accounts on the website to make the experience of purchasing tickets a little smoother. Proceeds for the Drive-In Fireworks event will benefit the RWJBarnabas Health Emergency Response Fund.

“As we continue to look for ways to use the ballpark to safely bring our community together until our season can begin, we decided to host a fireworks show,” said Somerset Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. “It’s always something our fans look forward to during our season. The fireworks nights have steadily been our most popular attraction around our games, and we wanted to bring a little of that fun to our community now in a time of need.”

The Drive-In Fireworks event is scheduled to be a 20-minute show set to music that fans will be able to download while sitting in their cars.

Spectators will be asked to stay in their vehicles at all times as per New Jersey Executive Order 142, with the exception of restroom needs. Portable restrooms are being provided by P&W Services. Patrons are asked to bring their own hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes with them.

About RWJBarnabas Health

The RWJBarnabas Health Emergency Response fund helps address the growing needs arising as a result of this unprecedented global health crisis and will be used to support our frontline healthcare workers and our comprehensive emergency care efforts.

RWJBarnabas Health is the largest, most comprehensive academic health care system in New Jersey, with a service area covering nine counties with five million people. The system includes eleven acute care hospitals, three acute care children’s hospitals and a leading pediatric rehabilitation hospital with a network of outpatient centers (Children’s Specialized Hospital) with its multiple outpatient centers, a freestanding 100-bed behavioral health center, two trauma centers, a satellite emergency department, ambulatory care centers, geriatric centers, the state’s largest behavioral health network, comprehensive home care and hospice programs, fitness and wellness centers, retail pharmacy services, a large medical group, multi-site imaging centers and an accountable care organization.