Somerset Patriots Summer Movie Series Introduced

Bridgewater, NJ – The Somerset Patriots have announced that the team will host a Summer Movie Series with seating on the field at TD Bank Ballpark beginning this July.

All seating will be general admission and located on the playing field as the film plays on the scoreboard’s high definition video screen. Families will be able to use blankets or lawn chairs in specially marked locations on the grass to maintain social distancing requirements.

The first movie will be showings of the action-packed Independence Day on Friday, July 10th and Saturday, July 11th. Both events are scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm, with gates opening at 6:00 pm.

Tickets for both viewings of Independence Day are $10.00 each and will go on sale Wednesday, July 1st at 10:00 am exclusively on www.somersetpatriots.com. Kids four years old and over will require a ticket. There will be a maximum of eight tickets per transaction.

At this point, the Somerset Patriots will sell 250 tickets for each event. Should guidelines for outdoor community gatherings increase before the events, the team will possibly add more tickets to sell to reach the maximum capacity allowed.

Concession stands will be open featuring a limited menu of movie favorites. No outside food and beverages will be allowed.

The Somerset Patriots Summer Movie Series is presented by RWJBarnabas Health, NJM Insurance Group, T-Mobile, and PSE&G.

For the safety of our staff and all patrons attending events inside TD Bank Ballpark, masks will be required upon entry to the ballpark and while walking around to restrooms, concessions, and other high traffic areas. Once you are seated on the field for the movie you may remove your mask as we have ensured proper social distancing between seating areas.

More safety information and guidelines for the events are available on www.somersetpatriots.com.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Independence Day (Rated PG-13 for sci-fi destruction and violence), director Roland Emmerich and producer and co-writer Dean Devlin present a visually slick, fast-paced adventure filled with expensive special effects and large-scale action sequences. The story begins with the approach of a series of massive spaceships, which many on Earth greet with open arms, looking forward to the first contact with alien life. Unfortunately, these extraterrestrials have not come in peace, and they unleash powerful weapons that destroy most of the world’s major cities. Thrown into chaos, the survivors struggle to band together and put up a last-ditch resistance in order to save the human race. This effort is led by a group of scrappy Americans, including a computer genius who had foreseen the alien’s evil intent (Jeff Goldblum), a hot-shot jet pilot (Will Smith), and the President of the United States (Bill Pullman).

Stay up to date on all Somerset Patriots news online; on all of our social media platforms, and on our mobile app. For more information, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.