Somerset Patriots Name Scott Kelly And Nate Roe As Community Ambassadors

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots, the Double-A Affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced that beloved former players Scott Kelly and Nate Roe have been named community ambassadors for the organization.

“Through our 20-plus years, we’ve come across some very special people that have worn the Somerset Patriots uniform,” said team President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. “Few, if any, have worked as hard as Scott and Nate to help us serve our community with different education and sportsmanship programs. We are excited to continue to have both remain as part of our family in these roles to help spread important messages and make a difference.”

Kelly played seven seasons with the Somerset Patriots and is arguably one of the most popular players in team history. He made the roster out of an open tryout in 2014 and entered the 2020 season among the franchise leaders in a number of categories.

Kelly appeared once again in a Patriots uniform during the SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series during the summer of 2020 in the team’s efforts to bring baseball to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The West Windsor, New Jersey native enjoyed a standout collegiate career at The College of New Jersey before coming to Somerset.

Kelly became a fan favorite, not just for his gritty play and determination on the field, but his tireless work in the community and at the ballpark to reach fans and brighten their days.

Roe had a seven-year professional baseball career, most recently as a right-handed pitcher out of the bullpen for the Patriots in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He came out of retirement to play in the SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series and was one of the league’s best pitchers.

He will continue to lead the team’s “Hit A Home Run School” school program powered by RWJBarnabas Health. “Hit A Home Run” is now a virtual interactive lesson designed to teach young children how to eat healthier, how to make smarter lifestyle choices, how to be a good teammate and friend, and also to understand the importance of exercise.

The program is available for schools to book by contacting the organization at patriots@somersetpatriots.com.

Roe, a graduate of Rutgers University, grew up in Plainfield and currently resides in Scotch Plains. He recently opened up the Nate Roe Baseball Academy, located in Middlesex, to provide baseball/softball training services to all ages and skill levels.

About The Somerset Patriots The Somerset Patriots are the new Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Stay up to date on all Somerset Patriots news online; on all of our social media platforms, and on our mobile app. For more information, visit www.somersetpatriots.com