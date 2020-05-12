Somerset Patriots Introduce Jersey Strong Tee To Benefit RWJBarnabas Health

Bridgewater, NJ – The Somerset Patriots have introduced the Jersey Strong T-Shirt to showcase the message that we are all in this together and will come out stronger than ever.

Each t-shirt is $25, with a portion of the sales benefiting the RWJ Barnabas Health Emergency Response Fund to help the efforts of health care workers during these unprecedented times.

The Jersey Strong T-Shirt is available online HERE!​

“We are really happy with the way the shirts came out,” said Somerset Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry.” We wanted to design something to help people show their Jersey Pride, while raising money for health care workers at RWJBarnabas Health that are serving on the front lines of this pandemic.”

The Jersey Strong T-Shirt is one of many fundraising activities the Somerset Patriots have hosted to raise money for the RWJBarnabas Health Emergency Response Fund. The team has raised over $2,000 already through an online memorabilia auction and a special pop-up shopping event with their partners at Sysco Metro NY. The Somerset Patriots have also provided lunch to doctors, nurses, and health care staff at RWJ University Hospital Somerset to show the team’s appreciation of all of their efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.

Stay up to date on all Somerset Patriots news online; on all of our social media platforms, and on our mobile app. For more information, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

With eight teams in the Mid-Atlantic and Texas, the ALPB is a leader in baseball innovation and a player gateway to Major League Baseball. Through its exclusive partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent more than 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 23-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

About RWJBarnabas Health

The RWJBarnabas Health Emergency Response fund helps address the growing needs arising as a result of this unprecedented global health crisis and will be used to support our frontline healthcare workers and our comprehensive emergency care efforts.

RWJBarnabas Health is the largest, most comprehensive academic health care system in New Jersey, with a service area covering nine counties with five million people. The system includes eleven acute care hospitals, three acute care children’s hospitals and a leading pediatric rehabilitation hospital with a network of outpatient centers (Children’s Specialized Hospital) with its multiple outpatient centers, a freestanding 100-bed behavioral health center, two trauma centers, a satellite emergency department, ambulatory care centers, geriatric centers, the state’s largest behavioral health network, comprehensive home care and hospice programs, fitness and wellness centers, retail pharmacy services, a large medical group, multi-site imaging centers and an accountable care organization.