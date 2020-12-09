Somerset Patriots Donate Clubhouse Furniture To Habitat for Humanity

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have donated a number of pieces of furniture to the Raritan Valley chapter of Habitat for Humanity. These donations were in coordination with the ongoing preparations for offseason renovations to TD Bank Ballpark.

Included in the Somerset Patriots’ donations were: one wrap-around sectional, two cloth couches, two leather couches, four glass coffee tables, three large arm chairs and one large ottoman. This donation was valued at $3,000.

These items, as part of the Somerset Patriots’ donation, are ticketed for the Raritan Valley Habitat for Humanity ReStore, which “sells building materials, appliances, new and gently-used furniture, and home accessories to the public at a fraction of the retail price.” The store is owned by Raritan Valley Habitat for Humanity, while the “proceeds from the store go directly toward our mission of building affordable homes in Somerset and Hunterdon Counties.”

The Somerset Patriots continue to clear space at TD Bank Ballpark in advance of significant renovations and ballpark improvements to take place over the coming months. Many of these upgrades are consistent with the new standards put forward by Major League Baseball for official Double-A licensed affiliates moving forward. This includes an upgraded and expanded home clubhouse, upgraded visitors’ clubhouse and a brand-new umpire locker room.

More information and updates on these renovations will continue to be announced leading into the 2021 season.

About Raritan Valley Habitat for Humanity

Raritan Valley Habitat for Humanity builds permanent affordable housing for low-income families by mobilizing a cooperative volunteer effort. RVHFH and community volunteers find the site, raise the funds, and select a family for each new home. The selected family works side-by-side with RVHFH and community volunteers on the construction of their new home.

About Somerset Patriots

The Somerset Patriots are the new Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.