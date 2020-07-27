Somerset Patriots Design A Jersey Winner Announced

Bridgewater, NJ – The Somerset Patriots and Hugs For Brady have announced the winner for the Design A Jersey promotion run by the organizations over the past few weeks.

The design by Steve Wojtowicz of Kendall Park received the most overall and unique votes through the various platforms used by the team for balloting. Over 10,000 votes were cast through social media platforms, e-mail ballots, and online forms with each entry receiving tremendous support.

“I am beyond amazed to have been selected,” said Wojtowicz. “The Hugs For Brady Foundation is an amazing organization and to have my name attached to their cause is a tremendous honor.”

Wojtowicz’s design was inspired by a photo of Brady posted on the Hugs For Brady website sitting in an argyle sweater vest. The font choice was made as a nod to the other children battling against cancer and having the last names all be HUGS is a symbol of one name for one cause.

The jersey will now be produced by the team and auctioned off online through DASH Auction. All proceeds raised will benefit Hugs For Brady and their mission to fight pediatric cancer.

More details about the auction will be available in the coming days. Wojtowicz will be presented one of his jerseys at an upcoming game to honor his selection.

“My deepest and most sincere thanks to everyone who voted for my design,” added Wojtowicz. “The other finalists were all spectacular designs, it was privilege to be a finalist, so being selected as the winner just brings me that much more joy.”

Hugs For Brady is dedicated to helping children with childhood cancers. Sherrie and Michael Wells started the foundation in 2009, shortly after their 13-month old son Brady was diagnosed with Non-Differentiated Acute Leukemia, a very rare form of leukemia. In 2010, Brady passed away at 23 months old, after he had bravely battled the disease for ten months. Since that time, Hugs For Brady has raised over $2,000,000 to help kids with cancer.

“The Hugs for Brady Foundation is thrilled that the Somerset Patriots has joined us in supporting pediatric cancer families and cutting-edge pediatric cancer research,” said Hugs For Brady Founder/Executive Director Sherrie Wells. “The Patriots’ wonderful jersey design contest brought a new level of community awareness and caring for our kids with cancer. And the winning design was wonderful. We were awed that the artist used one of our favorite pictures of Brady as a basis for the design. Thanks to the Somerset Patriots for remembering our kids with cancer during this very difficult time. We can’t wait to wear these shirts with pride!”

The Somerset Patriots have brought professional baseball back to New Jersey from Friday, July 17th to Saturday, August 22nd. For more information about the Somerset Patriots and the SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series, please visit www.somersetpatriots.com, follow all of the team’s social media accounts, and download the Somerset Patriots Mobile App.