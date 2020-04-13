Somerset Patriots Auction Raises $1,700+ For RWJBarnabas Health

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots would like to thank all of our generous fans for helping to raise $1,732.50 for the RWJBarnabas Health Emergency Response Fund through a week-long online DASH Auction.

The money raised will be used to help doctors, nurses, and health care professionals during these trying times.

The DASH Auction featured exclusive memorabilia items that could be bid on or won in a raffle.

“Whenever called upon to help, our fans have continuously shown that they are up to the challenge,” said Somerset Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. “They have helped raise money for the health care workers serving on the front lines of this crisis. Every amount raised is so important to show the heroes of COVID-19 that we are all behind them and support them.”

The Somerset Patriots will continue to fundraise, collect necessary items and support the health care professionals at RWJBarnabas Health during this crisis.