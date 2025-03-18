Somerset Man Charged With Possession Of Child Sexual Abuse Material

A 34-year-old Somerset man is in custody after he was found with more than 300 videos depicting the sexual abuse or exploitation of a child, police said.

The March 7 arrest of the man came after an investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Unit, following a tip passed on by the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

He faces a charge of 2nd Degree Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

A search of the man’s home resulted in the seizure of an unnamed number of electronic devices, according to the release.

Police asked that anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

