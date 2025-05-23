Somerset County VoTech Scholar Athletes Honored

SPORTSMANSHIP WINNERS – (Left to right): SCVTHS Boys Soccer coach Jack O’Neill is joined by student-athletes Daniel Yuh of Somerset and Rohini Routray of Hillsborough and Girls Soccer coach Meghan Welch. Daniel and Rohini were honored at the 2024-2025 Greater Middlesex Conference Dan Hayston Memorial Sportsmanship Awards luncheon. (Photos: SCVTHS).

Two township residents were among the Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School recipients of several scholar athlete awards for the 2024-2025 school year.

These students were nominated by their coaches, and have distinguished themselves through exceptional performance both in the classroom and in athletic competition.

Daniel Yuh of Somerset was among the student athletes honored during the Greater Middlesex Conference Dan Hayston Memorial Sportsmanship Awards luncheon, and Gagan Voonna of Somerset was one of two SCVTHS students recognized as scholar athletes by the Somerset County High School Principals Association, in conjunction with the Somerset County Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Yuh was one of two SCVTHS students recognized for consistently demonstrating integrity and respect both in competition and in their daily lives. Even while facing the heightened expectations that come with being student-athletes, the awardees have stood out as exemplary figures — leading by example, inspiring younger peers, and positively representing their schools and communities, according to a press release about the awards.

Gagan Voonna

Voonna is “a driven individual who is passionate about athletics and serving others,” according to the release. “He has been a Varsity starter on the soccer team for four years, serving as captain during his senior season and playing a key role as a right defender.”

“When not in the classroom or on the field, Gagan participates in multiple volunteer activities, parliamentary procedure, research, and more,” according to the release. “He plans on focusing on Alzheimer’s and neurodegenerative diseases while attending Rowan University’s 3+4 BS/MD program, where he will earn a bachelor’s degree in biology and a medical degree.”

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments