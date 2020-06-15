Quantcast

Somerset County Relaxes Golf Restrictions

June 15, 2020.
The Somerset County Park Commission (SCPC) has announced that many of the restrictions imposed due to Governor Murphy’s Executive Orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are beginning to be relaxed.

The following changes will be in effect:

  • Tee times are shifting to 12 minutes starting on Saturday, June 20th (previously 16 minutes).
  • All courses will have regular flags and holes. Golfers are asked to not touch the flags, leaving them in the holes until further notice.
  • Putting greens are now open with no cups.
  • Driving ranges are open.

Somerset County courses include: Green Knoll on Garretson Road in Bridgewater, Spooky Brook off Elizabeth Avenue in Somerset; Quail Brook on New Brunswick Road in Somerset; Warrenbrook on Warrenville Road in Warren; and Neshanic Valley on South Branch Road in Neshanic Station.

Golf Course hours of operation:

  • 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM: Monday-Friday.
  • 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM: Saturday, Sunday & Holidays.

For information on Park Commission programs and activities, visit www.somersetcountyparks.org or call 908-722-1200.

