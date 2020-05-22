Somerset County Park Commission COVID-19 Updates

Submitted by the Somerset County Park Commission.

Following the direction of Governor Murphy’s Executive Orders, the Somerset County Park Commission (SCPC) has implemented updates to make the use of its park and golf courses more convenient while continuing to adhere to social distancing parameters to protect patrons and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Park Commission’s Golf Management Division has introduced the “Golf Call Center” to facilitate registering for a county card, reserving tee times, and paying greens fees. Golfers calling 908-722-1200, ext. 4357 (HELP) Monday through Friday between 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. can use their county card number to reserve a tee time up to seven days in advance, reserve a golf cart at any of the four original courses (carts are included in greens fees at Neshanic Valley and, currently, the Academy Course is walk only), and pay greens fees with a credit card or SCPC golf gift card.



Additionally, as of Friday, May 22, 2020, all courses will be available for golf play to foursomes. The booking system is currently accepting these reservations. Driving ranges are now open to the public at all courses except Warrenbrook and Green Knoll. Only Neshanic Valley Learning Center season pass holders may use the lower driving range at the Neshanic Valley complex, and the upper range may be used by anyone. Tokens for range balls can only be purchased at the Learning Center. Practice putting greens remain closed at all county golf locations to ensure proper social distancing.



As per Governor Murphy’s Executive Order No. 133, all county golf center buildings, golf pro shops, and all other amenities remain closed to the public. As restroom facilities are located in these buildings, portable toilets will be available at all locations starting this Friday, May 22nd. The hours of operation for portable toilets, however, will be limited and golfers should plan accordingly. Due to required frequent sanitization and routine cleaning and disinfecting, portable toilets will be accessible from 6:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Park Commission staff, golfers, and all other individuals must wear cloth face coverings in all settings on the golf course where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.



Somerset County courses include: Green Knoll on Garretson Road in Bridgewater, Spooky Brook off Elizabeth Avenue in Somerset; Quail Brook on New Brunswick Road in Somerset; Warrenbrook on Warrenville Road in Warren; and Neshanic Valley and the Learning Center Academy Course on South Branch Road in Neshanic Station.



As for the Commission’s parks, the public restroom facilities will remain closed at Duke Island Park in Bridgewater and Colonial Park in Somerset. However, portable toilets with limited accessibility will be available at Duke Island and Colonial Parks as well as Natirar Park in Peapack-Gladstone and the Sourland Mountain Preserve, in Hillsborough. Again, due to sanitization, cleaning, and disinfecting requirements and staff limitations, portable toilets will be accessible only from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Restroom facilities and portable toilets will not be available at all other Park Commission park locations.



Washington Rock State Park, the Lord Stirling Stable, the Leonard J. Buck Garden, the Environmental Education Center (although the trails are open), and the Rudolf W. van der Goot Rose Garden remain closed to the public. In addition, the tennis courts at Colonial Park and the Green Knoll Tennis Center remain closed.



Updates on cancellations and openings may be found at www.somersetcountyparks.org or by calling 908-722-1200.

