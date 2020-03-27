Six More Township Residents Test Positive For Coronavirus

Six more Franklin Township residents have tested positive for the coronavirus disease, bringing the township’s total to 47 as of March 27.

So far, one resident has succumbed to the disease.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Phil Kramer said the newest patients are aged 66, 28, 37, 43, 38 and 29.

County wide, there are now 218 confirmed coronavirus cases, with six deaths. The most recent deaths were of two North Plainfield residents.

According to the township Office of Emergency Management, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.