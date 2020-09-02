Shubi Ready for His Forever Home

Shubi-doobie-do! My name is Shubi and I’m a handsome guy who is around 4 years old. I was surrendered to the Franklin Township Animal Shelter when my previous owners moved away. I’m the type of cat who needs to choose you as my person. I’m not overly fond of being handled, but I’ll be happy to find the right companion in an adult-only home where I’d be the only pet. Oh, one more thing, I’m on a special diet of urinary care food. If you think you can open your heart and home to a cat like me, please give the shelter a call!

COVID-19 PROTOCOL: Adoptions will be done by appointment only. If you see a pet you are interested in, please call the Franklin Township Animal Shelter at 732-873-2500 ext 6255 and leave a message with your name, phone number, and the name of the pet you are interested in. You must leave a message so that an appointment can be scheduled.

The adoption fee is $60 per pet with additional discounts available for adopting two animals together. All animals from the Franklin Township Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on all age-appropriate shots prior to adoption. Cats have also been tested for feline leukemia and FIV.

All information is supplied by the Franklin Animal Shelter, 475 DeMott Lane, Somerset, next to the municipal building. Shelter hours are 12-3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 12-6 p.m. Saturdays. The shelter phone number is (732) 873-2500, ext. 6255. They can also be reached by email at katie.nordhaus@twp.franklin.nj.us, and you may visit their Web site.