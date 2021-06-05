Quantcast

SGS/HSC Players Present ‘Shrek The Musical Jr.’

Added by Bill Bowman on June 5, 2021.
Franklin Middle School student Nicholas Murillo plays the title role in “Shrek The Musical Jr.,” being presented virtually on June 5 and 6.

Three performances of “Shrek the Musical Jr.” will be presented virtually by the SGS/HSC Players on June 5 and 6.

The musical, based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and Broadway musical, centers around Shrek and his pal, a donkey, in their quest to free Princess Fiona and deliver her to Lord Farquaad, who wishes to marry her. There are quite a few twists and turns along the way, and in the end … well, you have to see it for yourself.

The show is directed By Terri Seggio, with musical direction by Kiera Radvanski and choreography by Cherilyn Strand.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. June 5, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 6. All performances will be presented virtually.

Tickets are available here.

Here are some scenes from the show:

