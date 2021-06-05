SGS/HSC Players Present ‘Shrek The Musical Jr.’

Franklin Middle School student Nicholas Murillo plays the title role in “Shrek The Musical Jr.,” being presented virtually on June 5 and 6.

Three performances of “Shrek the Musical Jr.” will be presented virtually by the SGS/HSC Players on June 5 and 6.

The musical, based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and Broadway musical, centers around Shrek and his pal, a donkey, in their quest to free Princess Fiona and deliver her to Lord Farquaad, who wishes to marry her. There are quite a few twists and turns along the way, and in the end … well, you have to see it for yourself.

The show is directed By Terri Seggio, with musical direction by Kiera Radvanski and choreography by Cherilyn Strand.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. June 5, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 6. All performances will be presented virtually.

Tickets are available here.

Here are some scenes from the show: