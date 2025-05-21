SGS/HSC Players Alumni Cabaret Fundraiser Set

The annual SGS/HSC Players Alumni Association Cabaret is set for 7 p.m. May 31 at the Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus, 1649 Amwell Road.

The evening is directed by Terri Seggio.

This event is held in memory of Kevin J. Maskall and Andrew Russoniello, and raises money for scholarships that are given to FHS seniors who have given their time and talent to the theatre program throughout middle and high school.

More than 25 alumni will be back to perform for this beautiful evening of remembrance and incredible talent, including: Bryce Gray, Christopher Rice, Kayla Edwards, Olivia Ayala, Molly DeFilippis, Tatiana Mendez, Kaitlynn and Kayla Bullock, Adriana Liberti, Leslie Baez, Anthony Holley, Abby Balda, Caitlin Mullen, Jordan Kinney, Nick Murillo, Noelle Tatum, Dylan Coker, Josh Esparra , Lee Twombley, Queyonte Carolina, Sofia Parillo, Marcus Ramos, Stefen & Stasha Holzer, Jack Mc Carthy, Dari Russoniello, Erica Rice, Alexandra Parrone, Nia Abdullah, Molly Smith, and Sara Stefaniak

Admission is $10 at the door for adults, and $5 for students. Refreshments will be sold. All proceeds go directly to the scholarship fund.

Please use this link to pre-purchase your ticket or make a donation.

