Serial Killer On The Loose? FTPD Works To Dispel Rumor

Rumors circulating on social media that a serial killer is in the area are not true, township policed said on January 22.

The issue was addressed in a late-evening press release from the Franklin Township Police Department, the text of which follows:

“The Franklin Township Police Department is actively addressing and dispelling unfounded rumors circulating on social media regarding the existence of a possible serial killer in the area. The agency is urging residents to remain alert but to exercise caution when encountering such false and misleading posts. These rumors have caused unnecessary panic within the community.

“Public Safety Director Quovella M. Maeweather emphasized that these types of online hoaxes have become a troubling trend nationwide. Though images and stories associated with these rumors may appear alarming, investigations have confirmed that they are fabricated, originating from sources outside the state, with details manipulated to provoke local fear.

“The Franklin Township Police Department strongly advises residents to approach online content with skepticism, especially when it comes from unverified sources. To help curb the spread of misinformation, the department encourages community members not to share these posts and to report any questionable material directly to social media platform administrators. The Franklin Township Police Department is working with social media platforms to remove erroneous content.

“‘We are committed to ensuring the safety of our residents and addressing any legitimate threats to public safety,’ Director Maeweather said. ‘These online rumors are baseless and only serve to cause unnecessary anxiety. We urge our community to remain calm, rely on official sources for information, and report any suspicious or fraudulent content.’

“Residents who encounter fraudulent posts or fall victim to online scams are encouraged to contact the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-2300 for assistance. The Franklin Township Police Department continues to work diligently to protect and serve the community and remains dedicated to providing accurate, timely updates through official channels.”

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments