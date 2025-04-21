SCVTHS Students Bring Home Competition Medals

Nine township residents who are Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School students brought home medals recently in the 2025 SkillsUSA New Jersey State Championships.

Six township residents won gold, two won silver, and one won Bronze, according to a press release from the Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School.

The students were part of a 161-student delegation that competed against other Career and technical Education students from around the state, according to the release.

Franklin residents winning medals were:

Gold

Career Pathways Health Sciences – Malavika Malanthara of Franklin Park.

Career Pathways Health Sciences – Pranavi Prayaga of Somerset.

Chapter Business Procedure – Gagan Voonna of Somerset.

Health Knowledge Bowl – Siyaa Choudhary of Somerset.

Medical Math – Margaret Kim of Somerset.

Quiz Bowl – Daniel Yuh of Somerset.

Silver

Screen Printing Technology – Kayla St.Rose of Somerset.

Technology Display – Chahel Kumar of Somerset.

Bronze

Welding Fabrication – Caden Winnicki of Somerset.

The gold medal State winners are now eligible to test their skills in Atlanta, Georgia, at the upcoming SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC) in June. During the NLSC more than 6,000 CTE students from around the country will showcase their talents and compete in more than 100 different trade, technical and leadership fields.

Each industry decides on the skills that students will need to demonstrate during the competitions, and all contests are run with the help of industry trade associations and labor organizations.

Of the 161 students from SCVTHS who competed, 79 received medals, including 34 gold, 29 silver and 16 bronze.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments