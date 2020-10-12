School’s Hybrid In-Person Learning Plan Slightly Changed

Township schools are scheduled to open November 30 for hybrid in-person learning, but it won’t be exactly the same plan that was envisioned last summer.

The original hybrid plan had students attending for a full school day. That has changed, said Mary Clark, the district’s spokeswoman.

Instead, she said, students will continue to attend on the minimum session schedule, as they have been doing virtually since schools opened in September.

The original plan to have half a school’s students attend for four days of a week and the other half attending for four days the following week still stand, she said.

Students will attend school Monday through Thursday, with Fridays being used for virtual learning, teacher development and school disinfecting.

Also, students who are virtually learning will be taught at the same time as those students who are in the school, she said.

The district sent out phone blasts over the weekend of October 10, letting parents know of the changes and offering parents the opportunity to change the form of learning they chose in August.

As of mid-August, about 39 percent of students had opted for the virtual learning option. That, and the prospect of having about 125 of the district’s approximately 800 certificated teachers not show up for work on a daily basis, forced the district in August to ask for County permission to push in-person learning off until November 30.

Dan Loughren, the district's assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, created a webcast in which he explained how the hybrid plan would work:






