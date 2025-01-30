School District Publishes Guidelines Dealing With Immigration Issues For Students And Families

The Franklin Township school district will not share students’ immigration status with federal officials, nor will it immediately allow immigration officials immediate access to students, families, or faculty, according to guidelines published on the District’s web site.

The web pages, which went live on January 29, are meant to provide information and resources to the District’s immigrant population.

“Franklin Township Public Schools, in accordance with the US Supreme Court Case, Plyler v. Doe, remains unwavering in its commitment to ensure that every student, regardless of immigration status, national origin, or religion, can attend public school safely,” the web page states. “Franklin Township Public Schools also acknowledges the recent Executive Orders pertaining to immigration, as well as the district’s ongoing cooperative relationship with law enforcement.”

President Donald Trump has issued a dozen or so Executive Orders regarding the roundup and deportation of undocumented immigrants. The most significant of these gives the Department of Homeland Security the power to detain everyone who is arrested, and also the power to make these arrests in places such as schools, houses of worship and hospitals.

The guidelines, frequently asked questions and resources provided by the District seek “to help our staff and all of our Franklin Warrior Families navigate through the weeks and months ahead,” according to the web page.

On the FAQ page, the district states that it does not ask students’ immigration status when they are enrolled, will not share a student’s known immigration status with federal officials, and will vet any documentation provided by immigration officials who arrive at district schools.

“The district has reviewed current guidance and will respond by asking the immigration enforcement official to present identification and paperwork concerning their visit,” the web page states. “Their documents will be forwarded to members of the central office staff who will ask legal counsel to determine if the documents are valid and how the district should respond.”

“During that time the immigration enforcement official will be asked to wait and will not be given access to any students, student families, staff members or student records,” the web page states.

The District, according to the FAQ page, also “encourages all families to keep their emergency-contact information update in the Genesis Parent Portal. This way if you are delayed for any reason, we can reach the appropriate person to assist your child.”

Other pages on the site offer parents links to legal resources, current immigration law and the state Department of Education web site.

