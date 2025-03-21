School District Approves $3.2 Million In Contracts

Contracts for goods and services totaling $3,185,776 were approved by the Board of Education at its March 18 meeting.

The contracts approved were:

An agreement between Franklin Township Police Department, Jobs4Blue and Franklin Township Board of Education, for the period of September 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025, not to exceed the amount of $1,119,448 for all Franklin Township Public Schools.

A security order for Rutgers Preparatory School, from CDW-G for the purchase of Verkada network surveillance cameras and Verkada Video Security Cloud License for the amount of $1,518.66.. To be paid using non-public funding through the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey.

A professional service agreement between New Age Behavioral Consultants, LLC and Franklin Township Board of Education to provide BCBA/RBT services for a Franklin Township students July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025. Board Approved July 25, 2024 for an amount not to exceed the amount of $75,000. Additional amount of $150,000 Board approved November 21, 2024. Additional amount of $200,000 needed for a total not to exceed the amount of $425,000.

A professional service contract with Jump Ahead Pediatrics to provide Speech Therapy services for Franklin Township students July 2024 – June 2025, not to exceed the amount of $125,000. Board Approved April 25, 2024. Additional amount of $200,000 was approved November 21, 2024 total amount not to exceed the amount of $325,000. Additional amount of $150,000 was approved on January 23, 2025, total amount not to exceed $475,000. Additional amount of $125,000 needed for Speech Therapy services. Total amount not to exceed $600,000.

A professional service agreement with Brett DiNovi & Associates LLC for Behavioral Therapy, Support, Consultation and Family Training for the 2024 -2025 school year, in the amount of $552,310. Additional amount of $440,000 needed for Behavioral Therapy services. Total amount not to exceed $992,310. IDEA and LEA funded.

A professional service agreement between 7th Grace Oak Community Homecare Services, LLC and Franklin Township Board of Education to provide Nursing Services for Franklin Township students during the 2024-2025 school year. Rate: RN – $90.00 Hour, LPN – $80.00 Hour. Not to exceed the amount of $40,000.

A professional service agreement with Rutgers – University Behavioral Healthcare for providing Bedside Instruction to Franklin Township students while hospitalized during the 2024-2025 school year. Rate: $75.00/hour. Not to exceed the amount of $7,500.

