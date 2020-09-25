School Board Picks Danielsen To Fill Unexpired Term

Christine Danielsen has returned to the Board of Education, albeit only for a few months.

Former Board of Education member Christine Danielsen was brought out of “retirement” on September 24 to serve out the remainder of an unexpired term.

Danielsen will fill out the term left by Michelle Shelton, who resigned in August after moving out of the township. Shelton’s term expires on December 31.

Danielsen is not stranger to the school board, she served six years before declining to run for re-election last November.

Danielsen said being picked for the seat was an “honor.”

“I want to thank everyone here for affording me the opportunity to come back here and serve with you for the next four months, it’s truly an honor,” she said during the meeting.”

“I want to thank you for the opportunity, and I look forward to working with you all for the next four months, and I mean all of you,” she said.

Referring to the second of two candidates for the unexpired term, Dr. Dennis Hopkins, a township dentist, Danielsen said, “during the interview, I was also impressed with Dr. Hopkins .. I’m sure he’s a fine gentleman and a fine citizen.”



