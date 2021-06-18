School Board Approves New 3-Year Contract With FTEA

A multi-year contract giving district teachers average 3 percent raises in each of the agreement’s three years was approved June 16 by the Board of Education.

The contract, which takes effect in the 2021-22 school year, also includes average 2.5 percent raises for district clerical staff and average 2.7 percent raises for district paraprofessionals in each of the agreement’s three years.

The agreement was previously approved by members of the Franklin Township Education Association.

The agreement also includes new longevity bonuses, and increases in hourly stipends and vacation days for clerical staff.

Specifically, the agreement gives teachers raises of 2.95 percent in year one, 3.3 percent in year two and 3.4 percent in year three.

For clericals, the agreement gives pay raises of 2.6 percent in year one, and 2.45 percent in years two and three.

For paraprofessionals, the agreement gives pay raises of 2.8 percent in year one, and 2.7 percent in years two and three.

Beginning in the 2022-23 school year, longevity bonuses are as follows, according to an email from Brian Bonanno, the district’s assistant business administrator:

For teachers:

After 15 years in District from an additional $475 to an additional $500 (new total $700)

After 21 years in District an additional $500 (no change, new total $1,200)

After 24 years in District from an additional $500 to an additional $750 (new total $1,950)

After 28 years in District an additional $1,200 (no change, new total $3,150)

For clerical staff:

After 10 years in District from $800 to $1000

After 15 years in District an additional $1,000 (new total $2,000)

For paraprofessionals:

After 15 years in District from an additional $900 to an additional $1,000 (new total $1,600)

The agreement changes bereavement leave to two days, and any leave request will have to include the decdent’s relationship to the employee.

Other changes in the agreement, according to Bonanno:

11-Month Employees revise current 10 month employees to 11 months.

Beginning in 2022-2023 add Athletic Academic Facilitator

Beginning in 2023-2024 add two Technology Coaches

Increase in hourly stipends

Class coverage/missed prep rate to $45 beginning in 2021-2022

Supplemental instruction rate to $54 in beginning in 2022-2023

Curriculum writing rate to $45 in beginning in 2022-2023

Tuition Reimbursement

Maximum total tuition reimbursement for teachers currently as follows:

2021-2022 – $75,000

2022-2023 – $85,000

2023-2024 – $100,000

Clerical Vacation Change

Beginning in the 2021-2022 school year, 10.5 month clericals shall receive 1 additional vacation days after 5 years of service, and 1 additional days after 10 years of service.

New Paraprofessional Mentor Program

Beginning in the 2021-2022 school year the FTEA and Administration will meet to establish a Paraprofessional Mentor program. Mentors will be paid $250 for each mentee.

Paraprofessionals that hold the appropriate certification will take responsibility for the class they are assigned for a stipend of $50 per diem.



