School Board Approves FY 2026 Budget Which Carries Slight Tax Increase

A $209 million general fund budget for Fiscal Year 2026 was approved April 24 by the Board of Education.

The spending plan is powered by a tax levy of $179,484,985.

This is not the budget originally introduced by the Board in March. That budget included $6 million in cuts, which would have meant an end to after-school bussing and the elimination of some staff positions in the schools.

On April 10 the Board agreed to ask the state Department of Education for an $11 million increase in spending – allowed by the state in lieu of educational aid – targeted to restore those cuts.

The spending increase was approved by the DOE, and reflected in the budget given final approval on April 24.

With the increase in spending, the school portion of property tax for the owner of a home assessed at $555,485 – the township average – will increase to$5,059, a roughly $670 increase over the current fiscal year rate.

