SCBP Launches Healthcare Donation Web Portal

The Somerset County Business Partnership (SCBP) has launched a web portal that will allow businesses and individuals to donate to the SCBP Foundation to support the COVID-19 relief effort. All funds raised will be used to purchase food from local restaurants that will be delivered to medical and administrative staff at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/Somerset (RWJUH/Somerset), local healthcare workers, and emergency response providers.



According to Chris Edwards, President/CEO of the SCBP, “Our healthcare workers are on the front line, putting in an incredible number of hours to ensure that members of our community receive the best care possible. To help alleviate some of the stress on these individuals and their families we are asking for donations to provide wholesome meals that will be purchased from local restaurants.”



Edwards explained that the SCBP Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 organization and 100% of the funds donated will be used to purchase meals at local SCBP restaurant partners and delivered to RWJUH/Somerset healthcare workers, staff, and others. All donations are tax deductible. It is hoped that employers will match their employees gifts.



The web portal is available at http://www.scbp.org/food-donations-covid-19).



For information on the programs and activities of the SCBP, visit www.scbp.org, email cedwards@scbp.org, or call 908-218-4300.



PHOTO CAPTION: The Somerset County Business Partnership has launched a web portal the raise funds for the purchase of meals for frontline healthcareworkers during the Covid-19 pandemic.



BACKGROUNDER

Founded in 1919, the Somerset County Business Partnership has evolved to meet community business needs over its 100-year history, serving as Somerset County’s regional Chamber of Commerce. The SCBP enjoys a unique public-private partnership with County Freeholders to also provide economic development and tourism services. This collaboration creates a single voice for active businesses in the county, helping it to speak with a unified voice in order to advance a strategic agenda that makes Somerset County an ideal place to live, work, learn, and play. Now, serving over 815 members and representing over 70,000 employees in Somerset County, the Business Partnership has recently celebrated its 100th year anniversary.

