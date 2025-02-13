SCAP, Township, Offer Construction Certification Program

The Somerset Community Action Program (SCAP) and Franklin Township are offering a construction and carpentry certification training program to Franklin Township residents affected by the Covid pandemic.

The program begins March 3, with courses offered 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at the Franklin Township Board of Education administration building, 2301 Route 27.

The Civil Construction Program is designed to teach individuals the basics in general construction trade. The Core Training consists of basic safety at job sites, construction math, hand tools, power tools, blueprint reading, basic communication skills, basic employability skills, and material handling.

Upon completion of the training and passing of the final exam, students will earn their CPR and First Aid certification and OSHA certification from the training provider, Brenshirer Techinical Instutute.

The training provider, Brenshirer Consultants & Contractors, specializes in training for OSHA construction and general industries using the NCCER curriculum.

Through the training Initiative, the Township will cover the cost of tuition for income-eligible applicants. If additional support is needed for training supplies, transportation, and child-care services, SCAP will be able to assist with these supportive services on a case-by-case basis.

Those interested should complete the application at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfgiDEBYYBV6ybjuZO5Kiea4V91CIBkfxXNDveUYHdk_Bwgqw/viewform. Space is extremely limited.

Stipends are available

Transportation is available

Childcare is available

You must be a Franklin Township resident and must be 18 years old or older.

For more Information, call 732-846-8888.

