One of the biggest fundraisers for the organization that supports the Franklin Township Animal Shelter returned to the Franklin Middle School’s Sampson G. Smith campus on December 7.

The Second Chance for Animals’ “Santa Paws” is a chance for pet parents to get their furry or feathered or scaley friends a picture with Santa Claus, suitable for h9oliday card use.

The event started about 20 years ago and has run ever since, with the exception of the 2020 Covid year.

For $25, pet parents can choose from a variety of poses with one of two available Santas. The selections are given to them on a USB “thumb” drive.

There’s also a large variety of handmade frames and other pet-oriented craft items on sale.

Santa Paws returns to Sampson G. Smith from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 14.

The Franklin Reporter spoke to the event’s organizer and participants:

Here are some scenes from the day:

