Route 27 Traffic At 10 Mile Run To Be Detoured For Construction

A section of Route 27 will be closed for several months starting May 4 to allow for the next phase of work on the Ten Mile Run tributary culvert project, state transportation officials said.

The shutdown will affect traffic on Route 27 north, from just south of County Road 518/Georgetown-Franklin Turnpike, according to a press release from the state Department of Transportation.

At 6 a.m. May 4 through 6 a.m. May 5, both sides of Route 27 will be closed and detoured. The detours will be as follows:

Northbound drivers: Will be directed to turn right onto Promenade Boulevard, turn left onto Route 1 North, then turn left onto Finnegans Lane, back to Route 27.

Southbound drivers: Will be directed to turn left onto Finnegans Lane, right onto Route 1 south, then right onto Promenade Boulevard.

Plans call for Route 27 southbound to be reopened using a temporary bridge, and Route 27 northbound will remain closed for several months, according to the release.

The $3.4 million project is expected to be completed later this year.



